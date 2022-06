Muere un español que combatía en la guerra de Ucrania

June 20, 2022, Liubotyn, Kharkiv Region, Ukraine: A man removes the rubble at the Liubotyn Railway Transport Lyceum which hosted a humanitarian aid warehouse run by volunteers after a Russian missile attack, Liubotyn, Kharkiv Region, northeastern Ukraine. This photo cannot be distributed in the Russian Federation.,Image: 701469330, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy / Zuma Press / ContactoPhoto Editorial licence valid only for Spain and 3 MONTHS from the date of the image, then delete it from your archive. For non-editorial and non-licensed use, please contact EUROPA PRESS. 20/06/2022