Mueren un vecino de Betanzos, su mujer y su hijo en un accidente aéreo en Estados Unidos

Update: The destroyed aircraft was a 1990 IAI Astra 1125 (N1125A),MSN:051.



Originating from Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood Intl. Airport (KFLL),aircraft declared emergency & crashed short of Ingalls Field Hot Springs Runway.



All five occupants (4 adults 1 child) are fatally injured. https://t.co/1MxSGrVk43 pic.twitter.com/qzhFQmtCGS